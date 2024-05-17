Johns Hopkins men’s lacrosse eyes first Final Four in 9 years behind dependable Garrett Degnon

Considering one of his early lacrosse role models was Pat Fraser, a left-handed attackman at Johns Hopkins, Garrett Degnon, another lefty, is widely considered to have one of the hardest shots among the Blue Jays.

Jacob Angelus, a fellow graduate student attackman, can attest.

“He is a scary shooter when he has his hands free and is able to see the net and get that shot off fast,” Angelus said. “It’s definitely tough for the goalies, and I wouldn’t want to be one of them.”

Opponents have had a difficult time preventing Degnon’s shots from finding the net. The Harwood native is tied for eighth among all NCAA Division I players in goals per game at 2.9, and his 45-game streak of at least one goal is the longest active run nationally.

As pivotal as Degnon’s ability to score is, Johns Hopkins coach Peter Milliman said he appreciates Degnon’s dependability.

“He’s as consistent as anybody I’ve ever worked with,” he said. “He shows up every day to work at practice, he shows up on game day, and he’s consistently making the same type of plays that are really challenging to defend.”

Degnon’s path to lacrosse was paved before him. His father George was a defenseman at Air Force from 1986 to 1988 and his older brother, also named George, was an attackman at Colorado State from 2015 to 2016.

But in the summer of 2015 after his freshman year of high school, Degnon got ill after dining at a crabhouse in Ocean City. He was diagnosed with salmonella, was hospitalized for two nights, and lost about 25 pounds from his 6-foot-4, 185-pound frame, forcing him to miss three lacrosse tournaments.

“It wasn’t like I was in an excruciating amount of pain,” he recalled. “It was more of just a hassle. I lost a ton of energy and was unable to play, which stunk.”

The next summer, Degnon contracted mononucleosis, and doctors kept him away from lacrosse as a result of a swollen spleen caused by the illness. The virus also contributed to two bouts with abscesses, which required doctors to slice the roof of his mouth to drain excess liquid. Eventually, his tonsils were removed, but he lost some of the weight he had regained after overcoming salmonella.

The frequency of health issues in back-to-back summers alarmed Degnon. “I did continually ask myself, ‘Why am I always getting sick?’” he said.

Fortunately, Degnon recovered quickly enough to shift from attack to midfield for his junior and senior years, which drew interest from Johns Hopkins. In his first three years at Homewood Field, he lined up in the midfield, compiling 34 goals and three assists in 22 games, including nine starts.

But before the sixth game of the 2022 season, Degnon was moved to attack to replace senior midfielder Brendan Grimes, a Lutherville native and Boys’ Latin graduate who had broken his wrist. Since then, Degnon has amassed 117 goals and 15 assists in 43 games — all of which he started.

While Milliman quipped that he “should probably have my head looked at” for waiting almost a season-and-a-half to play Degnon on attack, the latter took a pragmatic view.

“I think the attackmen should be your best offensive players, and when I was younger, there were guys on our offense who were certainly better than me,” he said. “So I felt like they deserved the right to be on the field all the time.”

Offensive coordinator John Crawley pointed out that Degnon’s goals have been timely. Degnon and sophomore midfielder Matt Collison are tied for the most goals by Blue Jays players in the fourth quarter or overtime periods this spring with 12 each.

“The moment is never too big for Garrett, and he does a great job of remaining poised so that he can do his job and show up when he needs to,” Crawley said. “His productivity when we need him has been through the roof, and that’s the cornerstone of a kid who is tough-minded, competitive and a leader.”

Degnon’s career total of 159 goals is tied with Ryan Brown for second place on the program’s all-time ledger, and his 179 points rank 15th. But accolades like that and the goal-scoring streak aren’t a top priority for him.

“I’ve never been chasing that,” he said. “Just the way I play, my teammates do all of the hard work and beat their men and draw slides, and I am fortunate enough to have the teammates that I do because the goals come because of them. I catch and shoot.”

Both Crawley and Milliman insisted that Degnon is not simply a goal scorer. Milliman noted that Degnon ranks fourth on the team in ground balls with 32 and has only seven turnovers this season.

Related Articles

“That’s really crazy for an attackman who plays 60 minutes of every game,” he said. “That just doesn’t happen. Everyone just assumes he’s an off-ball shooter. He’s highly productive in multiple areas.”

Another quality has been Degnon’s leadership as a two-time co-captain. ESPN analyst and former Johns Hopkins goalkeeper Quint Kessenich credited Degnon as one of several players who shepherded the transition from former coach Dave Pietramala to Milliman between the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

“He helped lead a group from 4-9 [in 2021] back to the NCAA Tournament and back to winning,” Kessenich wrote via text. “He deserves a lot of credit for that impact in the locker room. It’s not easy to fix what’s broken. His ultimate mark on the program is deeper than goals. He redirected the ship — spun it back into the right direction — and that may be more lasting.”

If the Blue Jays (11-4), the No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, hope to defeat No. 6 seed Virginia (11-5) in Sunday’s quarterfinal at 2:30 p.m. at Towson’s Johnny Unitas Stadium, Degnon will likely need to score at his usual rate. He said he has embraced that expectation as Johns Hopkins seeks its first Final Four appearance since 2015.

“I don’t really think of it as a lot of pressure,” he said. “I honestly think it’s a privilege to be in this position.”

NCAA Tournament quarterfinals

No. 3 seed Johns Hopkins vs. No. 6 seed Virginia

At Towson’s Johnny Unitas Stadium

Sunday, 2:30 p.m.

TV: ESPNU