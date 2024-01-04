Johns Hopkins football coach Greg Chimera leaving to become offensive coordinator at Penn

Greg Chimera announced Thursday that he is leaving his position as head coach of Johns Hopkins football to serve as offensive coordinator at Penn.

“Johns Hopkins has been a huge part of my life for the past 18 years and that won’t change moving forward,” Chimera, who played fullback for the Blue Jays from 2005 to 2008 under the late Jim Margraff and joined his mentor’s staff for 10 years, said in a news release. “The next phase will be as a proud alum and the team’s biggest fan. I have no doubt the 2024 season and beyond will be special and the men who represent the program will only continue to raise the standard for what it means to be a Hopkins Football player.”

Reached via text, Chimera, a 2009 graduate, declined further comment.

In four seasons, Chimera had guided Johns Hopkins to a 40-7 record that included Centennial Conference titles in 2021 and 2023 and NCAA playoff berths in those same years. His .851 winning percentage ranks as the highest in program history, and his 40 wins rank third.

Under Chimera, the school has produced an NCAA Division III-high 18 Academic All-Americans since 2020. Eight Blue Jays players earned 17 All-American accolades, two were national finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy (often referred to as the Academic Heisman), and two were named to the Allstate American Football Coaches Association Good Works Team.

“To my assistant coaches, former teammates, trainers, strength staff and most importantly the scholar athletes, the relationships we have built are the reason that I coach,” Chimera said. “I consider myself fortunate for the lifelong friendships I have made since arriving at Johns Hopkins in 2005.”

Since Chimera joined the football coaching staff in 2009, the Blue Jays have gone 142-24, captured 12 Centennial Conference titles and qualified for 11 NCAA postseasons.

“For nearly two decades, Greg Chimera has dedicated himself to the Johns Hopkins football program as a student-athlete, assistant coach and, most recently, as our head coach,” athletic director Jennifer S. Baker said. “He has been an incredible ambassador for the university, a trusted mentor to hundreds of young men and a highly-respected leader on our staff. While we will miss the energy, focus and passion with which Greg led our football program, we are thrilled for him and his family as they embark on this exciting chapter in his career. Penn is not only getting an outstanding coach, but they are welcoming someone who will be an exceptional representative of Quaker football.”

A search for Chimera’s successor will begin immediately.

With the Quakers, Chimera will rejoin athletic director Alanna W. Shanahan, who was the athletic director at Johns Hopkins from 2016 to 2019, and defensive quality control assistant Will Margraff, who is the third and youngest child of Alice and Jim Margraff, a Johns Hopkins Athletic Hall of Fame inductee in October 2000.