Johnny Walker reacts to brutal knockout loss at UFC on ABC 6: ‘I’m going to have to figure out’

Johnny Walker is back home, spending time with his family after a brutal knockout loss Saturday to Volkan Oezdemir at UFC on ABC 6 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The knockout loss was Walker’s second in as many appearances and he admits it has him rethinking what changes he can make so as to prevent a third-straight.

“I’m good. Just a little scratch on my lips,” Walker said in a video posted to his Intagram account on Sunday. “… I just arrived at home with my little champ. It wasn’t a really good night for me. I don’t know what happened. I’m going to have to figure out and watch the fights again and see what I did. I don’t think I feel my head in the right place for the fight. I was feeling amazing. (I had) a really good camp. I felt really strong. Everything was good.

“The (weight) cut was a little bit hard, but as always. I just didn’t find myself there in the fight. But the most important thing is here, my little baby. I came back safe for him. I’m going to look after him and come back stronger. I’ll take time with my family, enjoy my wife, my baby. … I’ll come back stronger.”

Walker (21-9 MMA, 7-6 UFC) was brutalized by a series of Oezdemir punches that ended the fight at 2:28 of Round 1. The final follow-up blow turned Walker stiff as a board. Walker sat on the stool for the final decision reading by Bruce Buffer, as his nose gushed blood.

