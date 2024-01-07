Johnny Tennyson's last-second 3 powers Beavers over Sioux Falls

Jan. 6—SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Johnny Tennyson played the hero for the Bemidji State men's basketball team on Saturday in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The Beavers' sophomore guard launched a 3-pointer while sliding to his left as the final seconds ticked down against Sioux Falls. It found the net with 1.3 seconds to go, sending BSU home with a 75-74 win over the Cougars.

Tennyson's 3 was his second of the day, set up by a kneeling assist from John Pecarich. The dramatic shot ensured Bemidji State (9-5, 5-3 NSIC) went home with a weekend split.

Overall, John Sutherland led the Beavers offensively with 35 points, a new career high. He converted 13 of 17 shots from the field and 9 of 11 free throws. Brayden Williams chipped in 12 points in a supplementary role.

Jack Thompson led Sioux Falls with 21 points, while Noah Puetz added 13.

Bemidji State 75, Sioux Falls 74

BSU 32 43 — 75

USF 31 43 — 74

BEMIDJI STATE — Sutherland 35, Williams 12, Albrecht 9, Olson 7, Davis 6, Tennyson 6. Totals: 26-58 FGs, 8-23 3-pt. FGs, 15-17 FTs.

SIOUX FALLS — Thompson 21, Puetz 13, Ingwerson 10, Kettner 10, Alm 8, Scales 6, Warrior 4, Morisch 2. Totals: 31-62 FGs, 7-23 3-pt. FGs, 5-9 FTs.