Johnny’s Tavern floats idea for on-field sponsorship at renovated KU football stadium

The NCAA reportedly is mulling the idea of allowing schools to display corporate logos on fields in the near future. Jersey patches also could be in the mix.

That’s according to Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger, who wrote last week about the topic.

“I believe the NCAA is going to allow us to put a sponsor logo on the field during the regular season,” Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin told Dellenger. “That’s an obvious revenue stream that has not been there in the past. Pro sports are putting patches on jerseys. That doesn’t seem like something that’s crazy for us to consider these days.”

That probably won’t be the case in the 2024 season for the Kansas Jayhawks football team. They’ll be playing games at Children’s Mercy Park and GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium as work continues at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

Phase One of those renovations, which are part of the $300 million “Gateway Project” that include improvements at Allen Fieldhouse, are expected to be done in time for the 2025 season.

And when the Jayhawks return to Memorial Stadium, could we see a corporate logo on the turf? Johnny’s Tavern seems open to the idea and shared a fun look at how it envisions a corporate sponsorship on the field.

I will let you decide whether or not that’s a tongue-in-cheek design.

A Jayhawks fan came up with an, uh, idea for the team’s football uniforms, too.