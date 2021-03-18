Johnny Stanton switches jersey numbers so John Johnson can wear No. 43 in Cleveland

Breaking News:

Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
John Johnson will continue to be No. 43 in the program and on the field. Johnson will keep the same jersey number he wore with the Los Angeles Rams now that he’s in Cleveland, thanks to fullback Johnny Stanton.

Per Camryn Justice, Stanton has agreed to give up the No. 43 jersey in Cleveland so Johnson can keep on having the same number. The Browns signed Johnson to a three-year, $33.75 million deal this week in free agency.

Stanton, who joined the Browns last offseason, played sparingly in Cleveland last year. He logged just 12 offensive snaps and nine more on special teams in the Browns win over the Eagles. He will now wear No. 40.

Stanton is used to change. He was a quarterback in college and has also taken reps at running back in his NFL practice squad career with the Browns and Vikings.

