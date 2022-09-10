Johnny on the spot: watch as Rutgers football’s Johnny Langan throws for a touchdown then catches one

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Johnny Langan threw for a touchdown late in the first quarter and then caught one in the second quarter as Rutgers football rolled out to a 38-7 halftime lead over Wagner.

Langan, who starts for Rutgers as their tight end, is one of the options to also runs their Wildcat package. On the final possession of the first quarter while in under center, Langan connected with Isaiah Washington for a 43-yard touchdown pass.

It was the longest gain from scrimmage for Rutgers in the first half as the Scarlet Knights took a 38-7 lead into halftime.

Langan, a former quarterback recruit out of high school, was on the Boston College depth chart at quarterback before transferring to Rutgers in 2019. He played eight games at Rutgers as their starting quarterback following the dismissal of Chris Ash as head coach.

Related

Watch: Gavin Wimsatt throws his first ever touchdown pass...and makes it look effortless

Here is Johnny Langan throwing a first quarter touchdown pass to put Rutgers football up 28-0:

28-0 in the FIRST QUARTER. 😱@RFootball is on a roll. pic.twitter.com/5bSPR3o7bl — Rutgers On BTN (@RutgersOnBTN) September 10, 2022

And here is Langan making a 10-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter:

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire