Johnny Newton finally gets chance to workout at pro day

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Johnny Newton is still waiting for it all to sink in.

“Sh** when I get drafted it’ll feel real,” Newton said. “I’ve been busy lately going on a lot of visits, I’m finna go on another visit in a few hours. I still can’t wrap my mind around it. I feel like once I go back to Florida and start preparing for it, I feel like that’s when it’ll hit me.”

The former Illinois defensive lineman popped the pads at the Smith Center one final time before being selected in the NFL Draft next week. Newton has only been full go for two weeks after dealing with a foot injury this spring. It forced him to miss the NFL combine workouts, only interviewing with teams. Tuesday was his one chance to work out in front of NFL scouts, electing only to participate in lineman drills, doing his best to showcase his quickness and athleticism.

“I feel pretty good,” Newton said. “You never know until you know of course, but the feedback I’ve been getting has always been good. Just ready to see where I land.”

And where he lands is anyone’s best guess. CBS, ESPN and NFL Network have Newton dropping to the second round. Which ever team selects him, Newton’s impact on the Illini is forever immortalized at Grange Grove.

“Every time I drive out there, I just gotta look to the left or look to the right,” said Newton. “I’m just happy man that I stamped myself as one of the best to play for Illinois football.”

Newton could become the Illini’s second straight first round pick if a team selects him on Thursday night, following Devon Witherspoon who went No. 5 overall to the Seahawks last year. Newton plans to watch the draft in Orlando with family surrounding him.

