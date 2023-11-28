Johnny Newton earns two Big Ten player of the year honors

Nov. 28—CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' Johnny Newton cleaned up Tuesday with the Big Ten announcing its end-of-season awards. The 6-foot-2, 295-pound defensive tackle was named the Big Ten's Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year, Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year and was a First Team All-Big Ten selection by both the coaches and media.

Newton finished the 2023 season with 52 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 7 1/2 sacks. The St. Petersburg, Fla., native also blocked four kicks (to lead all FBS players) to go with two pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Illinois defensive tackle Keith Randolph Jr. was named to the All-Big Ten Third Team by the conference media and was an honorable mention selection by the coaches. Defensive back Xavier Scott, linebacker Dylan Rosiek and outside linebacker Seth Coleman were all unanimous honorable mention picks

Illinois kicker Caleb Griffin was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection by both the coaches and media, while punter Hugh Robertson was an honorable mention pick by the media. Isaiah Williams, who will likely All-Big Ten offensive honors Wednesday, was a unanimous honorable mention pick as a returner.