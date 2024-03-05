Johnny McNicholl: Wales back rejoins Crusaders after leaving Scarlets

Wales back Johnny McNicholl has rejoined Crusaders for the remainder of the season after leaving Scarlets to return to New Zealand.

McNicholl, 33, moved to Llanelli in 2016 after 39 appearances for the Christchurch-based Super Rugby side.

The New Zealand-born back qualified for Wales on residency grounds and won the first of 10 caps in 2020.

"It has been an emotional few days for me and my family," said McNicholl after announcing his departure from Wales.

"I have loved my time at the Scarlets. I am grateful for the club's understanding in allowing me to be released from my contract.

"We have family back home in New Zealand and that played a big part in this decision."

Christchurch-born McNicholl played club rugby for Sydenham and Canterbury before making his Crusaders debut in 2014.

"I'm really looking forward to running out in front of the home crowd again, I didn't think I'd get that opportunity again so yeah, it's pretty special," he said.

"It's also great for me and my family to be coming back home after a decent stint overseas."

McNicholl scored 57 tries in 130 games for Scarlets and was a member of the side that claimed the Pro12 - the forerunner of the United Rugby Championship - title in 2017.

In 2022, McNicholl signed a new contract to extend his stay in Llanelli but the duration of the deal was not disclosed.

"I have had so many highlights during my time at the Scarlets," said McNicholl.

"From making my debut at Parc y Scarlets, winning the league in my first season and being part of a squad that reached two European semi-finals.

"I am going to miss the place and would like to wish [Scarlets head coach] Dwayne {Peel], the players and staff all the best for the future.

"There is some fantastic young talent coming through, which is exciting for the club moving forward.

"Scarlets will always hold a special place for me and my family and I look forward to returning as a fan in the future."

McNicholl has featured as a wing for most of his Scarlets career but has more recently slotted in at full-back following the departures of Leigh Halfpenny and Liam Williams.

Halfpenny signed for Crusaders for the 2024 season, although he has been ruled out for at least three months because of a chest injury.

"When Johnny told the boys of his decision, it was clear how much the Scarlets meant to him," said Scarlets boss Peel.

"He has been a superb Scarlet, one of the best finishers in the competition for a number of years and a player with the type of X-factor who could produce some magic from anywhere.

"He has been a brilliant role model for the younger players and is also a great bloke who has been a big part of the group.

"Everyone here wishes him, Grace and the girls all the best for their move back to New Zealand and I am sure all our fans will remember Johnny fondly for what he achieved in a Scarlets jersey."

Scarlets have only won two of 14 games this season and have revamped their coaching staff this month with defence coach Gareth Williams removed from his role.

"Johnny has been a great Scarlet, someone who came here eight years ago and made an instant impact," said Scarlets general manager Jon Daniels.

"His professionalism, mindset and work ethic is an example to all the young players in the squad and we wish him and his family well for their return home."

Crusaders Head Coach Rob Penney said he was "thrilled to welcome Johnny back". McNicholl will provide cover while Will Jordan is sidelined for the season following shoulder surgery in February.

"Johnny's a top-notch operator with proven experience and like any good fullback, he has the potential to produce magic from anywhere on the field," Penney said.

"We're looking forward to seeing him back in the colours in 2024."