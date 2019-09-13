Johnny Manziel jersey stolen from Texas A&M Hall of Champions

Johnny Manziel was last seen trying his hand at the Alliance of American Football. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

No matter what Johnny Manziel does in what remains of his pro football career, his years at Texas A&M will always hold a special place in Aggies history. As will his equipment from the time.

That value reportedly drove one person to go so far as to steal a Manziel uniform from the Texas A&M Hall of Champions, the Aggies sports museum and event space adjoining Kyle Field.

The Texas A&M police department released a photo of a person allegedly involved in the theft on Thursday, later announcing that the Ocean’s 12th man had been identified.

Thanks Aggies! Person has been identified. https://t.co/7p7aaGuQco — Texas A&M Police (@TAMUPolice) September 12, 2019

Manziel remains Texas A&M’s only Heisman Trophy winner in the last five decades and is easily the program’s most recognizable athlete after accruing 7,820 passing yards, 63 passing touchdowns and 2,169 rushing yards in his two-year Aggies career, so it certainly makes sense to go after that jersey.

The details of the heist paint paint it as your standard “Walk into the museum, grab a full uniform off a mannequin, walk out of the museum” job. Funnily enough, it turns out the Manziel uniform stolen was a replica.

From the Bryan-College Station Eagle:

According to Lt. Bobby Richardson with university police, a man entered the Hall of Champions around 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 and undressed a mannequin that was sporting a full Manziel Texas A&M football uniform. The man took the entire replica uniform, which is worth $925, Richardson said. Hall of Champions hours of operation vary and it did not appear the man forced his way into the facility, Richardson added. Surveillance footage shows the man wearing what appears to be Texas A&M athletic gear, but authorities said those involved with university athletics did not recognize the man.

Risking all of that for $925 is quite a decision. We’ll see how much it ends up really costing him.

