WATCH: Johnny Manziel cheers alma mater at Texas A&M-Nebraska March Madness game in Memphis

Johnny Manziel is back in Memphis — only this time it's for March Madness.

The Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback showed up Friday in the front row at FedExForum for the first-round NCAA tournament game between Nebraska and Texas A&M, his alma mater.

Johnny Football is in the house showin' some love for Texas A&M pic.twitter.com/pUtupbvRkk — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 22, 2024

It must have felt like a full-circle moment for "Johnny Football," who spent some time in Memphis in 2019 as a member of the Alliance of American Football's Memphis Express.

During Manziel's short stay in Memphis, he made several trips to FedExForum for Grizzlies games.

The 31-year-old won the Heisman Trophy in 2012. He was a member of the Cleveland Browns in 2014 and 2015. After that, though, Manziel bounced around, spending time in the Canadian Football League and the AAF. He last played for the FCF Zappers of the Fan Controlled Football League.

Reach sports writer Jason Munz at jason.munz@commercialappeal.com or follow him @munzly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Johnny Manziel at Texas A&M-Nebraska game for March Madness in Memphis