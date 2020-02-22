Johnny Manziel tells XFL 'send contract tomorrow' for ratings boost, then deletes account

Could Johnny Manziel keep the XFL hopping? (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

Comeback SZN is back on. Maybe.

Johnny Manziel didn’t seem interested in joining the XFL earlier this month, given his experience in the Alliance of American Football (AAF) last year. But a recent tweet directed to XFL commissioner Oliver Luck indicates he may want to help boost the league.

“Oliver Luck,” Manziel wrote on Twitter, via Pro Football Talk. “If ya wanna boost your ratings to another level just send me the contract tomorrow and we’re in there. Like I said YEARS ago… XFL2020 give the people what they want.”

Manziel then deleted his account hours later. So who really knows.

The former Heisman Trophy-winning Texas A&M star tweeted two weeks ago that he was inclined to stay away from the XFL.

“ComebackSZN still alive if y’all ain’t know,” Manziel tweeted. “Just not playing for another league that’s going to fold on you midway through the season.”

Manziel most recently played football in March 2019 for the Memphis Express of the AAF. He joined midseason and played in two games before the league folded. Prior to that he played in the Canadian Football League (CFL), but was kicked out in February 2019. He went 2-6 over his two-year NFL career with the Browns after being drafted in the first round of 2014.

The XFL seemed open to signing Manziel in April of last year, but hasn’t come out lobbying for him to join. The league, founded and funded by WWE CEO Vince McMahon, experienced a steep ratings drop in week 2. TV viewership dropped anywhere from 21 to 45 percent in the four TV windows.

