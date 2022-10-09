Johnny Manziel takes to social media and trashes Jimbo Fisher’s final play call

One of the great moments in Johnny Manziel’s college career came in Tuscaloosa when he led Texas A&M to an upset of Alabama in 2012.

So, as up-and-down as the Heisman winner’s football career turned out, he can always say he took down Alabama.

On Saturday, after the Crimson Tide survived the Aggies’ upset bid, 24-20, Manziel took to Twitter and trashed the final play called by Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher & Co.

The play in question was a pass intended for Evan Stewart that didn’t connect.

