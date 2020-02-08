Johnny Manziel still has desire to play but not for “another league that’s going to fold”

The XFL is returning with limited star power as the biggest star available remains sidelined.

Johnny Manziel was asked on Twitter if he soon would show up in the XFL. It began a series of tweets from the former Heisman Trophy winner.

“ComebackSZN still alive if y’all ain’t know,” Manziel tweeted. “Just not playing for another league that’s going to fold on you midway through the season.”

Manziel played two games for the Alliance of American Football last spring before the league folded.

That’s the last we’ve heard from the quarterback.

“If I never pick up a ball again it’s all love,” Manziel tweeted. “I was the most lit, most relatable college football player to ever do it. Did things my way and made it way further than I ever could of imagined. The game gave me life and I’ll forever be grateful.”

Manziel began his brief Canadian Football League career playing for June Jones in Hamilton before the Tiger-Cats traded him to Montreal. Jones now is the coach of the XFL franchise in Houston.

Manziel hasn’t played in the NFL since 2015 and is unlikely ever to get another shot, but the XFL certainly would get extra eyeballs with Manziel as one of its quarterbacks.