Johnny Manziel says Kevin Sumlin turned down $3 million for him to return to Texas A&M

If you thought that the Johnny Manziel saga was over after the documentary on him came out, then the former Texas A&M quarterback has a surprise for you.

Manziel, who was a guest on former NFL tight end Shannon Sharpe's podcast "Club Shay Shay," revealed that there was a timeline where he would have returned to College Station instead of heading to the NFL.

In a meeting between Manziel's father and former Texas A&M coach Kevin Sumlin, the elder Manziel says he asked the coach for $3 million to keep him and his son from heading to the NFL draft for two more years, Manziel said. Sumlin allegedly laughed and said no.

Johnny Manziel said his father had a meeting with Kevin Sumlin where he would get $3 million under the table if he stayed for 2 more years pic.twitter.com/QOWvksoZRJ — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) February 21, 2024

"I'm getting ready to make this decision on whether I'm going to the NFL draft, or if I'm going to stay. And I found this out five years later from my dad," Manziel said. "But my dad went and had a meeting with Kevin Sumlin, and pretty much went to him man to man and went, 'We'll take $3 million, and we'll stay for the next two years.

"And my dad says this is as true as today as it is when he told me. He laughed."

Manziel says it's the same thing Sumlin did when Kliff Kingsbury asked to become college football's highest-paid offensive coordinator.

"He had this ego about him that what we built — we — was all him," Manziel said.

What happened to Johnny Manziel?

It was the kind of under-the-table deal that the quarterback insists was common before the days of NIL. As one of the best foils in college football history, Manziel had a 20-6 record over two seasons at A&M, including a defining 29-24 road win at Alabama his freshman season.

He was the Aggies' Vince Young and despite all the controversy that followed him, college football fans would've been entertained and A&M would've profited from another two years of Johnny Football. Regardless, that's all in the past.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Johnny Manziel says Kevin Sumlin didn't want his return to Texas A&M