Johnny Manziel sacked five times in ugly CFL loss

Montreal Alouettes quarterback Johnny Manziel struggled against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the CFL on Friday as he was sacked five times in an ugly loss.

Four of those sacks came in the first half as the Blue Bombers jumped to a 20-6 lead at the break.

Manziel went 18-of-25 for 212 yards with no touchdowns in his third CFL start. He threw one interception and fumbled once as Montreal fell 31-14.

The former Cleveland Browns first-round pick was named the starter for Friday's game after he expressed frustration at sitting on Montreal's bench.

He had been healthy and available the previous two weeks, fully recovered from the concussion he suffered in his second start for the Alouettes — a 24-17 loss to the Ottawa Redblacks on August 11.

Manziel has completed 45 of 71 passes for 484 yards with five interceptions and no touchdowns in the CFL so far this season.