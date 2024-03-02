Johnny Manziel to pass on Heisman ceremony unless Reggie Bush is reinstated

Johnny Manziel has decided to stick up for Reggie Bush.

The Heisman Trophy-winning QB from Texas A&M revealed Saturday on Twitter he will not take part in the award ceremony in December unless Reggie Bush is reinstated.

Bush had his 2005 Heisman win revoked by the Heisman Trust after a four-year extra-benefits investigation determined that he and family members, while he was a student-athlete, accepted cash, travel expenses, and a home in the San Diego area where Bush’s parents lived rent-free for more than a year and for which they were provided $10,000 to furnish.

After careful thought and consideration I will be humbly removing myself from the Heisman trophy ceremony until @ReggieBush gets his trophy back. Doesn’t sit right with my morals and values that he can’t be on that stage with us every year. Reggie IS the Heisman trophy. Do the… — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) March 2, 2024

