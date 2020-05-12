Johnny Manziel narrowly avoids disaster as cliff-diving stunt goes wrong

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel is fortunate he wasn’t injured after a cliff-diving stunt nearly ended in disaster.

Manziel, 27, posted video of the incident on his Instagram page. In the video, Manziel can be seen trying to jump off a cliff into some water. As he turns his back to the water, Manziel’s foot slips and he awkwardly falls off the cliff.

Luckily, Manziel was able to push himself away from the rocks. He clumsily dropped into the water and walked away from the incident fine. Manziel poked fun at himself on Instagram, saying the fall was “flawless execution.”

After washing out of the NFL following the 2015 season, Manziel has attempted to continue his playing career in various leagues. Manziel most recently played in the AAF, which folded in April 2019.

