Johnny Manziel Looking to Become a Pro Golfer and Knows It’s a ‘Very Uphill Battle’

Johnny Manziel seems to be putting his football career and aspirations on the back burner to pursue dreams of becoming a professional golfer.

During an appearance on the Green Light with Chris Long, Manziel talked about his goal.

“I’m giving myself 12 years to try to play professional golf,” Manziel said, as noted by Larry Brown Sports. “I’m gonna grind this out and see how good I can get and see if I can’t enter some tournaments, and see if I can’t go play professional golf eventually. I think it is a very uphill battle, but that’s what I’m setting for my goals. I have 12 years to try and make a PGA Tour event.”

At just 28 years old, Manziel’s football career seems to be over. After winning the Heisman Trophy in 2012, Manziel’s time in the NFL came to an end in 2015 after one year in the league. He went to play in Canada and the now-defunct Alliance of American Football before joining the new Fan Controlled Football in February. Although he’s taking on this 7-on-7 football league, Manziel seems to be disillusioned with the sport as a whole.

“A big reason I’m here is I’m a little bored,” Manziel told USA Today when asked why he joined the league. He then went on to claim he’s been spending most of his time playing golf, which is more interesting to him.

“I’ve been playing golf five days a week, hanging with my boys and playing cards and running around Scottsdale having a blast with a great group of friends that I’ve acquired out there. But I don’t have much of a schedule unless I create one, and I haven’t really created one,” he said. “This isn’t me trying to be a comeback, redemption-type of tour for me to go back and play football anymore moving forward. After I play here, I probably won’t pick up a football again for another year. Two. Or maybe even longer than that. This is just an opportunity that got presented to me to get around a bunch of good guys who I feel like we’ll make great business connections with and I’ll have a lot of fun while I’m doing it.”

