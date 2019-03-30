Johnny Manziel knocked out of second AAF game with apparent concussion

Johnny Manziel came into Saturday’s Memphis Express game looking to carve out a bigger role in the team’s offense. Instead, he left the game early due to an apparent concussion, according to Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith.

The 26-year-old Manziel got an opportunity to play on the third series of the game. He took over for Brandon Silvers and led the Express down the field. It looked as though Manziel had thrown his first touchdown since joining the Alliance of American Football, but the play was called back due to pass interference.

A few plays later, Manziel threw an interception. He made the tackle on the play, but was kneed in the head and helped off the field.

It was just Manziel’s second game since joining the AAF. In his first game, Manziel threw for 48 yards and rushed for 20 more in a part-time role. Manziel was expected to settle into a similar role, with the possibility of more playing time, during his second game with the Express.

Manziel has been ruled out of Saturday’s game due to the injury. If he’s able to return to the Express, Manziel should remain in his part-time role for the team’s final two games.

Johnny Manziel second game in the AAF didn't last long. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/AAF/Getty Images)

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

