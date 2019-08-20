Johnny Manziel doesn't rule out joining XFL in AMA with Bleacher Report

Johnny Manziel answered plenty of random questions in an AMA on Monday, and didn't rule out a return to football in the XFL next year. (AP/Wade Payne)

Johnny Manziel’s football days may not be over just yet.

Manziel did an “ask me anything” with Bleacher Report on Monday, answering a plethora of questions from fans about topics ranging from his days at Texas A&M to his ability to chug a beer (he thinks he can chug one faster than Baker Mayfield, for what it’s worth).

Perhaps most notably, though, Manziel didn’t rule out a return to the football field.

Manziel played two seasons in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns, throwing for 1,675 yards and seven touchdowns in 2014 and 2015. He played briefly in the Canadian Football League, recording nearly 1,300 yards through the air and 215 on the ground over 16 games for two teams, though was released after violating a contract agreement. He played for the Memphis Express in the Alliance of American Football earlier this year, too, though that league collapsed before the end of its inaugural season.

Manziel was asked if he had interest in playing in the XFL — Vince McMahon’s football league that’s set to return next year, and is slated to officially announce its team names and logos on Wednesday morning.

“Every football opportunity is a possibility,” Manziel answered.

While that’s not a yes, it’s not a no, either. Given that his time in the AAF was cut short due to no fault of his own, it’s quite possible that the former Heisman trophy winner is still itching to get back in the game. He’s said he’s open to playing for the XFL’s team in Houston or Dallas in the past, too.

Manziel was also asked which NFL coach he would opt to play for now, given the chance.

“Enjoyed my time with Kyle Shanahan,” Manziel answered. “I really did. Think he’s one of the best in the business.”

Manziel played for Shanahan, who is now the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, in 2014 when he was the offensive coordinator for the Browns. Though he only played in five games that season and attempted just 35 passes, it appears his time with Shanahan really stood out.

There were plenty of random questions Manziel was asked on Monday. He’s “pulling” for the New Orleans Saints in the Super Bowl, thinks either Clemson or Alabama will win the college football championship, is an XBox guy and has never tried a White Claw. He did, though, give great advice to a fan who asked about mental health, something Manziel has admitted to struggling with over the years.

“(I) think it’s just continuing to have faith,” Manziel answered when asked how he gets past any mental health issues. “There are days you think you won’t be able to get through. Take it a day at a time and keep going.”

