Johnny Manziel Called Out By Fans For Trolling Browns After Loss to Chiefs

Following the Cleveland Browns' 22-17 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Round, Johnny Manziel—remember him?—took to Twitter to take a subliminal shot at the team that drafted him in the first round of the 2014 draft, only to release him two years later.

As you might expect, fans pounced on Manziel for celebrating his former team's loss.

Manziel hasn’t worked this hard on a Sunday in his life. — Joe B (@JoeB_inCLE) January 18, 2021

Johnny Manziel still trying to ride that wave from 2012....BUM ASS — John (@JohnHillbery) January 18, 2021

Johnny Manziel embarrassing himself on Twitter this evening, I see. — RyanFromCBus (@RyanFromCBus) January 18, 2021

Just when you thought the night couldn’t get more weird Johnny Manziel starts tweeting. — Artist Formerly Known As Whoopty-Hell (@FanoftheLand13) January 18, 2021

Johnny manziel trying to talk shit on the browns is peak 2020 and it’s 2021 https://t.co/8dSScdccAS — KyleCLE (@kyleCLE) January 18, 2021

Coming off their first playoff victory in 26 years, the Browns' run should be celebrated. Instead, Manziel, who led the team to a total of two wins in his eight starts with the organization before being unceremoniously let go, admittedly chose to be petty, and wasn't afraid to get confrontational with any fan who had something to say about it.

I’m not even mad I’m petty 😈 — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 18, 2021

Bet we go back to 2014 your tweets would be all over my nuts 🥱 https://t.co/BsDoZ8ZrB6 — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 18, 2021

People can’t take L’s in 2021. Grow up shit happens — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 18, 2021

If you can dish it out you sure as hell better be ready to get it back https://t.co/L5AZRqp8uH — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 18, 2021

Can’t hear you there’s too much money in my ear #ML https://t.co/YUc15ACTiV — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) January 18, 2021

Imagine seeing a franchise doing so much better without you and then try to troll them on Twitter when they lose a close game to the defending Super Bowl champs https://t.co/qApWI6LSEY — Dusty Baker (@DustyBakerTV) January 18, 2021

In case you're wondering what Manziel has been up to these days, he will reportedly join the Fan Controlled Football League, which features 7-on-7 play where fans take full control by constructing the rosters and calling the plays.