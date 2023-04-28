Johnny Langan sees a different culture around Rutgers football this spring

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Johnny Langan isn’t quite the Van Wilder of the Rutgers football, but as the tight end gets set for his fifth year with the Big Ten program, he does so while acknowledging a different feel around the team.

Langan, the team’s starting tight end and one of the most experienced players on the Rutgers roster – or perhaps any roster in college football – will see this year mark his sixth year of college football. He was originally committed to Boston College as a quarterback and part of their 2018 recruiting class. He transferred after redshirting his freshman season.

Midway through the 2019 season, Langan took over as starting quarterback for Rutgers in what was a tumultuous season. Head coach Chris Ash was fired at midseason and starting quarterback Art Sitkowski sat in order to preserve a redshirt season for a possible transfer.

Langan filled in as the starting quarterback and got the offense to a respectable level. Now a jack-of-all-trades on the Rutgers offense who plays tight end and as a Wildcat quarterback, Langan was a team captain last year and is an important voice on this roster.

As such, it is significant when, on Tuesday, he said that there is a different feel to this team this spring. For Rutgers, this will mark the fourth year of a total rebuild under head coach Greg Schiano.

“I think there’s definitely a big difference between this team and the ones that I’ve been on previously,” Langan said. “I think this team is really just led by the players – it’s a player-led team. Which is a good thing because then coach Schiano, he gets to focus on real football stuff when the leaders get to handle the locker room and I think that’s just something that’s just so priceless to a football team. And I think we’re really headed in that direction.”

Rutgers hasn’t had a winning season in Langan’s four seasons with the program, making a bowl game in 2021 under some unconventional circumstances. Including an interim head coach in 2019, Langan has played for three head coaches and three offensive coordinators during his time with the program.

But all that is giving way to some stability around the program. Schiano isn’t going anywhere and he upgraded the coaching staff this offseason with a couple of key additions on the offensive side of the ball.

The talent level has improved as well, but that isn’t what has caught Langan’s eye the most. He said the leadership of this team has evolved and changed over the past couple of seasons as part of Schiano’s shift in culture.

“I think it’s just a combination of guys being around long enough to really take a grip and take ownership of the message,” Langan said. “And also just, you know, guys that are just ready to start winning.”

