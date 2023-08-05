Johnny Lanagan named to Mackey Award Watch List

As the 2023 college football season draws closer, there is optimism in Piscataway about what this season will bring. The Rutgers roster is full of veterans, and the schedule has a few winnable games. One player that will be key to their success is Johnny Lanagan, who was named to the Mackey Award watch list on Friday.

During the 2022 campaign, Lanagan hauled in 31 receptions for 296 yards. He had at least one catch in every game and found the endzone once. The New Jersey native also made an impact on the ground with 139 yards on 31 carries.

This upcoming season will mark Lanagan’s sixth in college football. In 45 games, he has 20 touchdowns and 483 receiving yards. The talented tight end can also play quarterback if needed. Regardless of the situation, Lanagan has made an impact whenever he is on the field since making his Rutgers debut in 2019.

While Lanagan will focus on putting Rutgers in a position to win, he will also be looking to show why he has received Mackey Award recognition. Each year the award is given to the best tight end in college football. Past winners include Kyle Pitts, T.J. Hockenson, and Mark Andrews.

Johnny Langan never even considered sliding, just pain pic.twitter.com/sCFi0Tx2QB — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) November 22, 2020

To join that talented group Lanagan will have to take his game to another level. During the 2022 campaign, he set career highs in receptions with 31 and receiving yards per game with 24.7. Even matching those numbers would be huge for a Rutgers team not known for its offense.

Although the Scarlet Knights tight end already had plenty of motivation for the 2023 campaign, Friday’s news adds more fuel to the fire.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire