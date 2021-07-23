Johnny Juzang chats with Andy Katz on returning to Westwood and the upcoming season: 'I'm excited we're doing it again'

Andy Katz speaks with UCLA men's basketball star Johnny Juzang about his decision to return to Westwood for his junior season. Juzang also outlooks the new additions who'll be joining the Bruins squad and the return of competing in front of Pac-12 fans. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for men's basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.