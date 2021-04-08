Johnny Johnson III says the 2021 Ducks WR room will 'go down in history' originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Oregon Ducks are returning starters from every offensive position in 2021 besides quarterback, including both senior wide receivers Johnny Johnson III and Jaylon Redd.

Both players opted to take advantage of the NCAA's decision to grant every player an extra season of eligibility and on Thursday, Johnson explained how the loss in the 2021 Fiesta Bowl influenced his decision.

I didn't want to end that way as a Duck. I want to do great things here.

Johnny Johnson III on his decision to return to Oregon

While playing in his home state, Johnson III was one of the last Oregon players to leave the field. Many felt it would be his final game in an Oregon uniform but his gut told him something different as he watched the Cyclones celebrate the first NY6 bowl victory in school history.

"Just seeing that confetti go in the air and it wasn't us celebrating. I think that just sat with me the wrong way," he recalls. "That kind of helped make that decision"

Three weeks later, he made his intentions public with a simple Instagram caption: "2021 REVENGE TOUR."

Entering his "super senior" season, Johnson has amassed 114 receptions for 1,617 yards and 14 TDs. In fact, he's one of just two players in the Pac-12 conference this season with with 100 receptions, 1,500 receiving yards and 10 TDs in their careers.

But, he's not the only receiver that can do some damage for Oregon. The room includes Redd, Mycah Pittman, Devon Williams, and talented freshmen Kris Hutson, Troy Franklin, Dont'e Thornton and Isaiah Brevard.

"Our saying as a group is No Limit," the senior explained. "We break that down every day so the sky's really the limit for us.

I think we can be one of those groups that go down in history.

Johnny Johnson III on the 2021 Oregon Ducks WR room

Johnson III compares the talent inside Oregon's receivers group to recent Alabama teams which had Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggsm Devonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle.

While that seems like extremely high praise, keep in mind the receiver room has gotten so much talent that Bryan Addison, who was once thought to be the future No. 1 receiving option for Oregon, is now playing safety.

"We're going to be one of those groups that's talked about for a long time," Johnson III added.

The Arizona native has also embraced a leadership role in his additional college season, showing the young guys the ropes.

"I'm allowed to be around a lot of these younger guys that I wouldn't have been able to meet so it's real good. I'm able to lead and have knowledge of the game, continue to get better as a player.

"It's weird but it's an opportunity for me to get even better so when I get to the next level I'm more polished and ready to go."

The Oregon Ducks spring game will be played on Saturday, May 1st at Autzen Stadium.