Johnny Hekker's record punt fittingly becomes one of Super Bowl LIII's biggest moments

Los Angeles’ Johnny Hekker set a Super Bowl record with a 65-yard punt against the Patriots in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

In most Super Bowls, the longest punt in the game’s history would be a fun footnote from football’s biggest night. But for Super Bowl LIII, it basically summed up a game that could be generously described as lackluster.

Punting out of his own end zone with the Los Angeles Rams down 3-0 to the New England Patriots in the third quarter, Johnny Hekker uncorked a punt that eventually made it all the way past the Pats’ 30 yard line. At 65 yards, it went down as the longest punt ever recorded in the history of the Super Bowl.

Considering there had only been 318 yards total so far in the game, and only 82 from the Rams, the record-setting punt was sadly among the contenders for the highlight of the game.

The longest punt in Super Bowl history

Behold, history:





Of course, that record might come with a small asterisk given that the punt landed well short of the 50-yard line and was the beneficiary of several good bounces.

Still, it’s fitting that Hekker owns the record, as the six-time All-Pro is already on the short list of the greatest punters in NFL history. It makes sense to see something special from the 28-year-old in his first career Super Bowl.

Hekker’s punt eventually paid off for the Rams. A three-and-out from the Patriots gave Los Angeles much better field position on a drive that resulted in the team’s first points, a 53-yard field goal from Greg Zuerlein. That kick was also the second-longest kick in Super Bowl history.

At least the Rams’ specialists got it done on Sunday.

