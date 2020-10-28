Johnny Hekker wins NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for historic punting performance

Johnny Hekker is being rewarded for his historic punting performance against the Bears this week. On Wednesday, he was named Special Teams Player of the Week in the NFC, the fourth time in his career that he’s won the award. The last time was in Week 17 of last season when he pinned the Cardinals inside the 20 on three of his four punts. This week, however, he put together one of the best punting performances of all time. He punted it five times and all five of them were downed inside the 10-yard line. He’s the first punter in the last 30 years to pin at least five punts inside the 10.