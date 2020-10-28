Johnny Hekker takes home NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest
It’s been a Hekk of week for Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker.
The former Oregon State standout was rewarded with NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors after a historic punting performance in Week 7 in the Rams’ 24-10 victory over the Bears on “Monday Night Football.”
An absolute weapon.— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 28, 2020
Congratulations, @JHekker! » https://t.co/d4ydMi4TWN pic.twitter.com/TvezYN578l
The prestigious honor comes after Hekker placed all of his punts at or inside the Chicago 10-yard line. He pinned one punt at the 1-yard line before skyrocketing another 63 yards downfield to the Chicago 6-yard line.
Johnny Hekker's reaction after his 63-yard punt 😂— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 27, 2020
(via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/0R57y6PMD6
Johnny Hekker is a legend for the watermelon punt pic.twitter.com/uGVvlCGZEZ— Athlete Swag (@AthleteSwag) October 27, 2020
It was arguably one of the best performances put on by a punter in NFL history.
"He was phenomenal," Coach Sean McVay said after the game. "Exactly what we expect. We don't ever take it for granted, but he came through, and I wasn't surprised, but we're definitely appreciative of the effort that he had. ... It was a big-time deal."
This is the fourth time Hekker has won conference Player of the Week honors over his nine-year career. His last nod came in Week 17 of the 2019 season.
The four-time Pro Bowl selection and All-Pro selection currently has a career net average of 44.3 yards-- the highest of any punter since 1980, per ESPN.