Johnny Hekker takes home NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors

Lindsey Wisniewski

Johnny Hekker takes home NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

It’s been a Hekk of week for Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker.

The former Oregon State standout was rewarded with NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors after a historic punting performance in Week 7 in the Rams’ 24-10 victory over the Bears on “Monday Night Football.”

The prestigious honor comes after Hekker placed all of his punts at or inside the Chicago 10-yard line. He pinned one punt at the 1-yard line before skyrocketing another 63 yards downfield to the Chicago 6-yard line. 

It was arguably one of the best performances put on by a punter in NFL history.

"He was phenomenal," Coach Sean McVay said after the game. "Exactly what we expect. We don't ever take it for granted, but he came through, and I wasn't surprised, but we're definitely appreciative of the effort that he had. ... It was a big-time deal."

This is the fourth time Hekker has won conference Player of the Week honors over his nine-year career. His last nod came in Week 17 of the 2019 season. 

The four-time Pro Bowl selection and All-Pro selection currently has a career net average of 44.3 yards-- the highest of any punter since 1980, per ESPN.

 