Johnny Hekker takes home NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors

It’s been a Hekk of week for Los Angeles Rams punter Johnny Hekker.

The former Oregon State standout was rewarded with NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors after a historic punting performance in Week 7 in the Rams’ 24-10 victory over the Bears on “Monday Night Football.”

The prestigious honor comes after Hekker placed all of his punts at or inside the Chicago 10-yard line. He pinned one punt at the 1-yard line before skyrocketing another 63 yards downfield to the Chicago 6-yard line.

Johnny Hekker is a legend for the watermelon punt pic.twitter.com/uGVvlCGZEZ — Athlete Swag (@AthleteSwag) October 27, 2020

It was arguably one of the best performances put on by a punter in NFL history.

"He was phenomenal," Coach Sean McVay said after the game. "Exactly what we expect. We don't ever take it for granted, but he came through, and I wasn't surprised, but we're definitely appreciative of the effort that he had. ... It was a big-time deal."

This is the fourth time Hekker has won conference Player of the Week honors over his nine-year career. His last nod came in Week 17 of the 2019 season.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection and All-Pro selection currently has a career net average of 44.3 yards-- the highest of any punter since 1980, per ESPN.