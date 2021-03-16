Johnny Hekker sad to see longtime teammate Jake McQuaide leave Rams

Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
The Rams’ special teams unit has undergone major changes in the last two offseasons, with Greg Zuerlein, John Fassel and now Jake McQuaide leaving to join the Dallas Cowboys. Johnny Hekker remains in Los Angeles, thankfully, but he’s sad to see his teammates depart.

McQuaide is the latest to leave, agreeing to a one-year deal with the Cowboys on Monday. Hekker shared his reaction to the news on Twitter later that night, calling McQuaide a “great teammate and friend.”

The GIF he posted is also indicative of Hekker in the special teams room now that so many of his teammates and coaches have left.

McQuaide was as reliable as they come, never missing a game in his 10 years with the team. He was the longest-tenured Rams player, an honor that now shifts to Hekker and Michael Brockers.

