Johnny Hekker raising funds for Maui with his punts

Carolina Panthers punter Johnny Hekker is using his powers for good.

On Thursday, the 12th-year veteran established a pledge to raise critical support towards the rebuilding of Maui. A series of devastating wildfires broke out in the major Hawaiian island in early August, killing over 100 people and burning over 2,000 acres of land.

In association with the Lonomai Foundation and the Rebuilding Maui Relief Fund, Hekker will pledge $1,000 for every punt he pins inside the 20-yard line this season. The four-time All-Pro, who led the NFL in that very category last season (39), sent a touching message to the Hawaiian people a few weeks back.

“I’ve vacationed in Lahaina a few times,” he said on Aug. 16. “And so, as someone who’s witnessed the natural beauty of the islands, we’re taken aback by the loss of the wildfires there and the people of the Hawaiian islands deserve a lot of aid immediately and we hope to be a part of that.”

For more information on how to help, visit Hekker’s “Punts for Maui” fundraiser by clicking here.

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire