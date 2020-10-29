Johnny Hekker named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month
Johnny Hekker is having himself quite a week. After a historic performance on Monday night against the Bears where he became the first player in the last 30 years to pin at least 5 punts inside the 10-yard line, Hekker was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week. Then on Thursday, the NFL announced that Hekker has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for October. It’s the second time in his career that he’s won the award, with the first coming in December of 2016. In October, Hekker punted 21 times and downed 13 of them inside the 20-yard line.