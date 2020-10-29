Rams punter Johnny Hekker didn’t get any work in the team’s final game of September, but he more than made up for it in October.

Hekker punted 21 times as the Rams went 3-1 over the last four weeks. Thirteen of those punts landed inside the opponents’ 20-yard-line, including all five of his kicks against the Bears in the Rams’ Monday night win in Week 7.

That performance netted Hekker the NFC special teams player of the week award on Wednesday. On Thursday, Hekker added the NFC special teams player of the month award to his haul.

It’s the third time Hekker has taken monthly honors since the start of the 2015 season and no other NFC punter has been honored more than once over that span.

Johnny Hekker named NFC special teams player of the month originally appeared on Pro Football Talk