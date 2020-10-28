Johnny Hekker had one of the best games for any punter ever on Monday night. Certainly the best in the NFC for the week.

So it was obvious that Hekker, the longtime Rams punter, would be named NFC special teams player of the week this week.

Hekker averaged 44.2 yards per punt and, incredibly, landed all five of his punts inside the Bears’ 10-yard line, with none of them returned. His longest punt went 63 yards and was downed at the 6-yard line, and flipped the field at the one point in the game when it felt like the Bears were starting to get some momentum.

This is Hekker’s fourth career player of the week honor.

Johnny Hekker named NFC special teams player of the week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk