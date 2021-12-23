Johnny Hekker was mic’d up vs. Seahawks and it’s a must-watch

Johnny Hekker may not be the perennial Pro Bowler that he once was, but his role as a team leader and captain hasn’t changed in the slightest. He’s still an important player on special teams and a veteran that teammates have a great deal of respect for.

And not to mention, he’s one of the most entertaining players in the Rams’ locker room and on the sideline.

Hekker was mic’d up on Tuesday night against the Seahawks and it’s one of the better videos the Rams have put out this season.

“Nothing like Tuesday evening football, brought to you by every energy drink in the game,” he joked with Matthew Orzech on the sideline.

When the game started, Hekker was constantly cheering on his teammates from the sideline and he always sprints down the field after a punt to help up the guy who made the tackle.

During a break in the action, the stadium blasted music to get fans pumped up and Hekker spotted his son going crazy in the stands, which brought a smile to his face.

Check out the video below because it’s a must-watch for all Rams fans – especially those who consider Hekker one of their favorite players.