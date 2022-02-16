Johnny Hekker had the perfect response to bettors complaining about dropped PAT

If you bet on the Rams to cover the spread in Super Bowl LVI, you may not be happy with Johnny Hekker. He couldn’t get the snap down properly on the extra point after the Rams’ second touchdown, which kept their lead to 13-3 instead of 14-3.

That one point didn’t end up mattering for the Rams since they went on to win 23-20, but they failed to cover the spread because of it.

And if you’re complaining to Hekker because of that mistake, he doesn’t want to hear it. He clapped back at everyone on Twitter with the perfect response.

1-800-BetsOff for all you people whining at me about your bets. — Johnny Hekker (@JHekker) February 16, 2022

This is just another example of what makes Hekker one of the best follows on Twitter.

He’s a world champion and he couldn’t care less if your bet lost.