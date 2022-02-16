Johnny Hekker had the perfect response to bettors complaining about dropped PAT

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Rams
    Los Angeles Rams
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Johnny Hekker
    Johnny Hekker
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

If you bet on the Rams to cover the spread in Super Bowl LVI, you may not be happy with Johnny Hekker. He couldn’t get the snap down properly on the extra point after the Rams’ second touchdown, which kept their lead to 13-3 instead of 14-3.

That one point didn’t end up mattering for the Rams since they went on to win 23-20, but they failed to cover the spread because of it.

And if you’re complaining to Hekker because of that mistake, he doesn’t want to hear it. He clapped back at everyone on Twitter with the perfect response.

This is just another example of what makes Hekker one of the best follows on Twitter.

He’s a world champion and he couldn’t care less if your bet lost.

Recommended Stories