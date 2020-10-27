Johnny Hekker building his case as the real MVP after ‘helluva’ game originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Move over Russell Wilson, Johnny Hekker might just be the game’s Most Valuable Player.

The Los Angeles Rams punter made his case for it Monday night as the Rams took down the Bears 24-10 in spectacular fashion thanks in part to the Hekker and the impressive play on special teams.

The former Oregon State standout was simply phenomenal, averaging 44.2 yards per punt with all five of his punts landing inside of the Bears’ 10-yard line. Hekker had another one that was downed on the 1-yard line and a 63-yarder to cap off a perfect performance.

Per Stats By Stats, Hekker is the only one to accomplish the feat in the last 30 years.

Johnny Hekker of the @RamsNFL is the only NFL punter in the last 30 years to punt 5+ times in a game and pin the opponent to their 10-yard line or inside on every one of them. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) October 27, 2020

After the game, head coach Sean McVay felt the punting enthusiast deserved the game ball after one Hekk of a show.

"He was unbelievable," McVay said after the win. "To have five punts, all of those end up inside the 10-yard line, it was a big-time deal...

Very rarely do you give a punter a game ball after a game, but he was very deserving of it tonight.

- Sean McVay on Johnny Hekker

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was also enamored by Hekker’s showing and even awarded the punting god with a chest bump.

"The best punter in the National Football League," Donald told ESPN's Lisa Salters following the game. "Johnny's consistent, he do it every single week. He was a big help for us today. He did an amazing job, he was on fire. I think he deserves the game ball. He had a helluva game."

NFL Twitter also sung Hekker’s praises.

When I tell people Johnny Hekker was the MVP of the 2016 Rams, they sometimes think I'm joking. — Rich Hammond (@Rich_Hammond) October 27, 2020

JOHNNY HEKKER WE LOVE YOU. — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) October 27, 2020

Johnny Hekker tonight pic.twitter.com/W3lUeYXGJr — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 27, 2020

When I update power ratings on the Rams after tonight may have to make Johnny Hekker worth more than Jared Goff — Todd Fuhrman (@ToddFuhrman) October 27, 2020

Lakers won world championship, Dodgers one win away from world championship, and Johnny Hekker is still one of the best athletes in LA. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) October 27, 2020

Johnny Hekker punting is the real highlight of the night pic.twitter.com/KrMYAbBoJS — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) October 27, 2020

The 30-year-old is a four-time first-team All-Pro, MVP of the Rams and a punting legend. Now his star defender knows his name too.

"It’s just great to know that Aaron Donald knows my name sometimes,” Hekker joked after the game.