Johnny Hekker agrees to terms with Panthers

It didn’t take long for Johnny Hekker to land back on his feet after being cut by the Rams. The Carolina Panthers announced on Friday that they have agreed to terms on a three-year deal with Hekker.

The Rams cut Hekker this week in a move that saved them more than $2 million in cap space. Hekker was once viewed as the best punter in the league, but he regressed a little bit the last two years.

Still, he’s an above-average player at his position and the Panthers are getting a great special teams weapon who can also keep teams on their toes with trick plays.

Last season, Hekker averaged a career-low 44.2 yards per punt. He downed 23 punts inside the 20-yard line and only had one touchback. His net average of 42.6 yards per punt was fourth among all punters.