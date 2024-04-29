Johnny Furphy: NBA draft scouting report and intel

2004 | 6-9 | N/A | 202 LBS

Team: Kansas

Best aggregate mock draft rank: 13 / Worst rank: NR

2023-24 stats:

In 2023-24, Furphy averaged 9.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.3 blocks, and 0.9 steals per game. He shot 46.6 percent from the field, 35.2 percent from three, and 76.5 percent from the foul line.

Strengths:

* Excellent shooter with smooth form and high shooting efficiency

* Good rebounder who excels in transition, putting pressure on the rim

* Athleticism and size make him a versatile wing player with potential for one-and-done status

* High energy player who puts in effort on both ends of the court

* Solid off-ball skills, including cutting, catch-and-shoot ability, and rim running

* High basketball IQ, makes smart, winning plays and provides connective passing

* Shows potential as a rotational defender with solid off-ball instincts and awareness

Weaknesses:

* Lack of foot speed on defense, needs improvement in lateral movement and speed

* Needs to add weight to his frame to better compete against stronger opponents

* Limited isolation scoring ability and not an elite playmaker

* Defensive skills still developing, particularly in on-ball defense and physicality

* Midrange game is present but not a primary scoring option

* Shooting is his standout skill, but other aspects of his game need refinement for NBA readiness

Scotto's draft notes:

“Furphy can shoot well,” an NBA executive told HoopsHype. “He’s not as big and athletic. He reminds me a bit of Gradey Dick in terms of his size and physique.”

“Furphy’s got good size for a wing and can make threes,” another NBA executive told HoopsHype. “He knows how to play the right way and is getting coached properly by Bill Self at Kansas. He’s a pretty heady player. He shows versatility. He can dunk the ball and can also make a three while showing some long-term potential as a freshman.”

