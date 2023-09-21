Johnny Football 2.0? Johnny Manziel sees himself in Conner Weigman

The Auburn Tigers travel to College Station on Saturday to face off with Texas A&M in their SEC opener. They will also face their toughest opposing quarterback to date in Conner Weigman.

Weigman has passed for 909 yards through three games, which is the fourth-highest among SEC quarterbacks behind Vanderbilt’s AJ Swann, LSU‘s Jayden Daniels, and South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler. He also has a QBR of 164.53, which is top five in the SEC.

He has caught the attention of a former Texas Aggie quarterback, who says that he doing a great job of leading the team.

During the broadcast of Texas A&M’s 45-3 win over ULM last Saturday, Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel was asked to share his thoughts on Weigman’s play. He used the time to praise the Aggies signal caller.

“He looks great. I think he’s growing every week. I think with each week that goes on, he is going to continue to get more comfortable and will continue to go out there and sling it. For the quarterback position especially, I see a little of myself in him out there. He is doing a really good job of leading the team. He’s definitely got a fan in me, and it is fun to watch.”

Weigman is not exactly like Manziel, as he has rushed for just 69 yards ahead of Saturday’s game. But Weigman has the confidence to lead the Aggies to several wins in 2023.

How will he stack up against Auburn’s defense? In order to find success, Weigman will need to find ways to avoid Eugene Asante, Mosiah Nosili-Kite, and Marcus Harris. The trio has combined to force 16 pressures with 10 hurries. In the secondary, Jaylin Simpson and D.J. James lead the team in coverage grades. Simpson has three interceptions while James has allowed opposing receivers to make seven catches in 13 attempts. Both players allow less than 10 yards per catch.

Weigman will square off with the Tiger defense on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. CT.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire