Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards rematch headlines Bellator Champions Series: London
Johnny Eblen and Fabian Edwards will run things back in London.
Middleweight champion Eblen (15-0) takes on Edwards (13-3) in the Bellator Champions Series: London main event Sept. 14 at The OVO Arena Wembley, promotion officials announced Tuesday morning.
𝙇𝙊𝙉𝘿𝙊𝙉 𝘾𝘼𝙇𝙇𝙄𝙉𝙂 ☎️
Bellator returns to London on Saturday September 14, bringing an unmissable Middleweight Title rematch, as champion @JohnnyEblen runs it back with the UK’s own @fabianedwards24.
The OVO Arena Wembley will play host to Bellator’s EIGHTH visit to… pic.twitter.com/cEdMy9qxqD
— Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) June 18, 2024
Eblen notched his second title defense when he knocked out Edwards in Round 3 of their Bellator 299 main event this past September in Dublin. Prior to the knockout, all three judges were split in scoring. One judge had Eblen up two rounds, one judge had Edwards up 2-0, and the third judge had it one round apiece.
Since then, Eblen survived a knockdown to edge out Impa Kasanganay February in the PFL vs. Bellator: Champions co-main event to claim the “Super Belt.”
Meanwhile, Edwards rebounded from his knockout loss to Eblen with a unanimous decision win over Aaron Jeffery in their title eliminator at Bellator Champions Series: Belfast in March.
