Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards rematch headlines Bellator Champions Series: London

Johnny Eblen and Fabian Edwards will run things back in London.

Middleweight champion Eblen (15-0) takes on Edwards (13-3) in the Bellator Champions Series: London main event Sept. 14 at The OVO Arena Wembley, promotion officials announced Tuesday morning.

𝙇𝙊𝙉𝘿𝙊𝙉 𝘾𝘼𝙇𝙇𝙄𝙉𝙂 ☎️ Bellator returns to London on Saturday September 14, bringing an unmissable Middleweight Title rematch, as champion @JohnnyEblen runs it back with the UK’s own @fabianedwards24. The OVO Arena Wembley will play host to Bellator’s EIGHTH visit to… pic.twitter.com/cEdMy9qxqD — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) June 18, 2024

Eblen notched his second title defense when he knocked out Edwards in Round 3 of their Bellator 299 main event this past September in Dublin. Prior to the knockout, all three judges were split in scoring. One judge had Eblen up two rounds, one judge had Edwards up 2-0, and the third judge had it one round apiece.

Since then, Eblen survived a knockdown to edge out Impa Kasanganay February in the PFL vs. Bellator: Champions co-main event to claim the “Super Belt.”

Meanwhile, Edwards rebounded from his knockout loss to Eblen with a unanimous decision win over Aaron Jeffery in their title eliminator at Bellator Champions Series: Belfast in March.

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 5694

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 5801

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 5827

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 5845

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 5865

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 5899

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 5908

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 7265

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 5950

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 5981

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 6070

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 6092

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 6110

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 6167

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 6255

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 7322

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 7380

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 7410

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 7432

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 7533

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 7563

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 7568

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 7594

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 7603

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 7645

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 7655

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 7661

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 7710

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 7714

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 7720

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 7774

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 7803

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 7812

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 8001

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 8015

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 8073

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 8186

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 8210

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 8224

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 8026

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 8029

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 8036

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 8038

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 8039

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 8063

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 6363

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 6368

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 6402

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 6410

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 6420

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 6478

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 6583

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 8299

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 6636

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 6739

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 6788

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 6717

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie