Advertisement

Johnny Eblen vs. Fabian Edwards rematch headlines Bellator Champions Series: London

farah hannoun
·8 min read

Johnny Eblen and Fabian Edwards will run things back in London.

Middleweight champion Eblen (15-0) takes on Edwards (13-3) in the Bellator Champions Series: London main event Sept. 14 at The OVO Arena Wembley, promotion officials announced Tuesday morning.

Eblen notched his second title defense when he knocked out Edwards in Round 3 of their Bellator 299 main event this past September in Dublin. Prior to the knockout, all three judges were split in scoring. One judge had Eblen up two rounds, one judge had Edwards up 2-0, and the third judge had it one round apiece.

Since then, Eblen survived a knockdown to edge out Impa Kasanganay February in the PFL vs. Bellator: Champions co-main event to claim the “Super Belt.”

Meanwhile, Edwards rebounded from his knockout loss to Eblen with a unanimous decision win over Aaron Jeffery in their title eliminator at Bellator Champions Series: Belfast in March.

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 5694

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 5801

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 5827

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 5845

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 5865

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 5899

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 5908

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 7265

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 5950

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 5981

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 6070

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 6092

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 6110

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 6167

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 6255

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 7322

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 7380

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 7410

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 7432

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 7533

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 7563

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 7568

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 7594

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 7603

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 7645

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 7655

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 7661

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 7710

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 7714

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 7720

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 7774

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 7803

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 7812

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 8001

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 8015

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 8073

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 8186

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 8210

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 8224

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 8026

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 8029

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 8036

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 8038

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 8039

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 8063

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 6363

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 6368

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 6402

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 6410

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 6420

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 6478

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 6583

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 8299

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 6636

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 6739

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 6788

Share this

image

gallery

Johnny Eblen def. Fabian Edwards, Bellator 299 6717

Share this

image

gallery

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie