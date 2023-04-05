Johnny Davis starting to resemble player he was at Wisconsin

Davis starting to resemble player he was in college originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

WASHINGTON -- Johnny Davis wasn't much of a high-flying dunker at the University of Wisconsin, though on Tuesday night against the Bucks he put four-time All-Defense selection Jrue Holiday on a poster. He wasn't much of a three-point shooter in college, either, though against Milwaukee he did make two shots from long range.

No, the bread-and-butter for Davis at Wisconsin was in the midrange and around the rim. He consistently got past the first line of the defense, found space and finished, often in creative ways.

He did plenty of that in the Wizards' loss to the Bucks on Tuesday, often by finishing with floaters, en route to a career-high 20 points. The mere fact he got those points playing the same style he did in college is noteworthy, as it has taken a long process for him to get to this point.

When Davis first got a glimpse of NBA athleticism it was in the Las Vegas Summer League, right after he was drafted 10th overall. He struggled mightily to get to his spots in the midrange. The same applied to the preseason and the beginning of his rookie year at the NBA level.

Now with his rookie season winding down, Davis feels like he's acclimated to the speed and length of NBA defenders, now to the degree he can get to where he needs to go in order to score.

"The G League obviously helped with that a lot, but going from Wisconsin and the Big 10 conference, which is known for being a slow-paced conference in style of play, it was definitely a little bit harder to adjust for me than it was for other players. But I feel like I'm there, it just took a little bit of time," Davis said.

Davis' 20 points gave him a new career-high for the third time in five games. He keeps raising the bar for himself now that minutes and shots are in surplus with a host of players missing in the Wizards' rotation.

On Tuesday, the Wizards played without Bradley Beal, Monte Morris and Delon Wright, removing three guards from the depth chart. Davis started for the second straight game and against Milwaukee played 36 minutes. That's about how many total minutes he played in the first month of this season.

For months, Davis spent most of his time with the Capital City Go-Go in the G League. That proved to be a good place for him to calibrate his game to a faster pace. Though there is a fairly wide gap in terms of skill between the NBA and the G League, the G League is not far off in terms of speed and length.

"It took being down there [to realize how good the players are]. I was going down there thinking 'oh, this is the G League, guys are not as talented and not as skilled.' But there are a lot of ex-NBA guys in the G League trying to work their way back up. So, it took me a little while to adjust and figure it out, but once I did I kind of just got into a rhythm and never looked back," Davis said.

Davis believes he turned a corner after the All-Star break when he went back home to Wisconsin and spent time with friends and family. He says he cleared his mind and "hit the reset button."

Davis has since averaged 8.2 points and 3.2 rebounds in 20.7 minutes across 12 NBA games. Over his last five, Davis has averaged 10.0 points and 4.2 rebounds.

It's a modest improvement, especially when you factor in that he's still shooting just 39.6% from the field and 23.7% from three through 24 games on the year. But it represents progress from where he started this season and it is coupled with Davis also standing out on the defensive end.

Head coach Wes Unseld Jr. has often praised Davis' defense this season and was impressed with what he saw on Tuesday against the Bucks, as the rookie collected two blocks and two steals.

"It was solid, it really was. He had a pretty good disposition on the ball. At times there was a size deficit with our switching, but he was able to get into certain cutters and body people. He's been really good with the gameplan discipline and then trying to impose his well physically, which I really like," Unseld Jr. said.

Davis has remarked a few times recently about his goal for next year. It's fairly simple: he wants to be in the Wizards' rotation.

This year, he has spent the vast majority of his time either sitting on the bench with the Wizards or in the G League. He would like to at a minimum next season be a part of the regular second unit.

Davis knows he only played 36 minutes against the Bucks because other guys were injured and the Wizards are out of the playoff picture.

"I don't want that to be the reason why I was playing tonight. I want it to be how hard I play and the things I do on the court," he said.