Johnny Davis named to Wooden Award midseason Top 25

After leading Wisconsin to a surprise 2021 Maui Jim Maui Invitational Tournament win, having a career-night at Purdue, and helping the Badgers overachieve early in the season, Johnny Davis was named to the Wooden Award Midseason Top 25.

The Badger star ranks third in the country, averaging 22.3 points per game to go along with 7.2 rebounds. His 37-point barrage at Purdue set a new career-high in points as he led Wisconsin to a shocking upset.

This is Davis’ first appearance on a Wooden Award list. In all, the Big Ten conference had nine players on the Midseason Top 25 list.

Frank Kaminsky was the last Badger to take home the Wooden Award, winning it after his phenomenal 2014-15 season.

The winner of the 2022 John R. Wooden Award will be presented by Wendy’s following the NCAA Tournament in April.