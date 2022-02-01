Johnny Davis named to Wooden Award Late Season Top 20

This season has seen Johnny Davis lead the Badgers to a Maui Invitational championship, beat the Purdue Boilermakers on the road behind a 37-point scoring effort, and guide the Badgers to first place in the Big Ten.

So, it should come as no surprise that the former La Crosse Central standout has now been named to the Wooden Award Late Season Top 20.

The sophomore guard is one of the most electric players in college basketball at the moment and currently leads the Badgers in scoring with 21.4 points per game (8th in NCAA), rebounds per game (7.9), assists (2.5), steals (1.3), and free throws made (86).

The last Badger to win the Wooden award was Frank Kaminsky during the historic 2014-15 season. Should Davis keep up this level of play, It wouldn’t surprise me to see him receive college basketball’s highest individual honor.

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion and analysis.