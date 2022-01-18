Johnny Davis lands on ESPN’s Top 25 players in college basketball list

Earlier last week, ESPN college hoops writer John Gasaway published his Top 25 player’s in college basketball list.

This was the second rendition of said list, with one significant change in ESPN’s midseason update.

Wisconsin’s star guard Johnny Davis went from not making the cut on the preseason top 25 list, all the way up to number one.

The sophomore guard is among the most valuable players in American right now.

The former La Crosse Central standout currently leads the Badgers in scoring with 21.7 points per game on 43.5% shooting.

Davis also leads the Badgers in rebounds per game (7.5), assists (2.6), steals (1.4), free throws made (67), and is second on the team in blocks per game (0.7).

The Big Ten had eight players featured on the list, which was more than any other conference.

Among the players listed were: Johnny Davis (1), Kofi Cockburn (2), Keegan Murray (6), E.J. Liddell (10), Trayce Jackson-Davis (12), Jaden Ivey (14), Trevion Williams (17), and Zach Edey (21).

Presenting the top 25 players in the nation, 2.0. Not only is there a new No. 1, he wasn't even in the last top 25.

