Johnny Davis just became the first division one player to accomplish this feat since 2002

The No. 8 Wisconsin Badgers (15-2, 6-1 Big Ten), are off to their best ever start under head coach Greg Gard. The Badgers were picked to finish 10th in the preseason polls by media pundits all around the country, and at this point it’s fair to say UW has completely exceeded all expectations.

This of course is in large part because of the ascension we’ve seen from sophomore guard Johnny Davis.

The La Crosse (Wisc.) native has been one of the most indispensable players in the entire nation at the mid-way point of the season.

The former La Crosse Central standout currently leads the Badgers in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals, and free throws made.

Through his first 15 starts for the Badgers, Davis has put himself in elite company.

Last night, Davis became the first division one player since Carmelo Anthony in 2002-03 to record 300+ points, 100+ rebounds, 30+ assists, 20+ threes made, and 10+ blocked shots through his first 15 collegiate starts.

