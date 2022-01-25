Johnny Davis on his favorite part of being a Wisconsin Badger

Wisconsin’s star wing Johnny Davis appeared on ESPN’s Countdown to College Gameday this past Saturday, and was asked about his favorite part of being a Wisconsin Badger.

Without hesitation, the La Crosse native responded that it was “being homegrown.”

“Every time I put on that jersey and see Wisconsin across my chest I know I’m doing it for all the people in the state,” Davis told ESPN.

Before coming to Madison, Davis starred down the road at La Crosse Central high school. The three-star recruit then decided to stay home for college basketball and the rest is history. Here is a look at Davis’ answer in full: