Johnny Cueto pitches Giants past Rockies 3-1 in home opener

  • San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Johnny Cueto works in the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, April 9, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
    1/10

    Rockies Giants Baseball

    San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Johnny Cueto works in the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, April 9, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
  • San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey is forced out at second base beneath Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story on a fielder's choice hit by Mauricio Dubon during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 9, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
    2/10

    APTOPIX Rockies Giants Baseball

    San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey is forced out at second base beneath Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story on a fielder's choice hit by Mauricio Dubon during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 9, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
  • The San Francisco Giants, left, and the Colorado Rockies stand along the baselines during an opening day flyover before their baseball game Friday, April 9, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
    3/10

    Rockies Giants Baseball

    The San Francisco Giants, left, and the Colorado Rockies stand along the baselines during an opening day flyover before their baseball game Friday, April 9, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • A woman kayaker holds up a sign in McCovey Cove before the start of an opening day baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies, Friday, April 9, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
    4/10

    Rockies Giants Baseball

    A woman kayaker holds up a sign in McCovey Cove before the start of an opening day baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies, Friday, April 9, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
  • Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber works in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Friday, April 9, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
    5/10

    Rockies Giants Baseball

    Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber works in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Friday, April 9, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
  • San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Johnny Cueto works in the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, April 9, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
    6/10

    Rockies Giants Baseball

    San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Johnny Cueto works in the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, April 9, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Bryan Stow is greeted by San Francisco Giants assistant coach Alyssa Nakken before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, April 9, 2021, in San Francisco. Ten years ago Stow was attacked at Dodger Stadium. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
    7/10

    Rockies Giants Baseball

    Bryan Stow is greeted by San Francisco Giants assistant coach Alyssa Nakken before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, April 9, 2021, in San Francisco. Ten years ago Stow was attacked at Dodger Stadium. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
  • Bryan Stow throws out the ceremonial first pitch before an opening day baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies, Friday, April 9, 2021, in San Francisco. Ten years ago Stow was attacked at Dodger Stadium. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
    8/10

    Rockies Giants Baseball

    Bryan Stow throws out the ceremonial first pitch before an opening day baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies, Friday, April 9, 2021, in San Francisco. Ten years ago Stow was attacked at Dodger Stadium. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
  • Braxton Moore, 4, and his sister Madison, 6, of Sacramento, Calif., watch batting practice before the start of an opening day baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies, Friday, April 9, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
    9/10

    Rockies Giants Baseball

    Braxton Moore, 4, and his sister Madison, 6, of Sacramento, Calif., watch batting practice before the start of an opening day baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies, Friday, April 9, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Jeanne Sweet, left, and her sister Erin Sweet, of Sebastopol, Calif., react while seeing their seats and friends in the outfield bleachers before the start of an opening day baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies, Friday, April 9, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
    10/10

    Rockies Giants Baseball

    Jeanne Sweet, left, and her sister Erin Sweet, of Sebastopol, Calif., react while seeing their seats and friends in the outfield bleachers before the start of an opening day baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies, Friday, April 9, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Johnny Cueto works in the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, April 9, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
San Francisco Giants' Buster Posey is forced out at second base beneath Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story on a fielder's choice hit by Mauricio Dubon during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, April 9, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
The San Francisco Giants, left, and the Colorado Rockies stand along the baselines during an opening day flyover before their baseball game Friday, April 9, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
A woman kayaker holds up a sign in McCovey Cove before the start of an opening day baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies, Friday, April 9, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber works in the first inning of a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants, Friday, April 9, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Johnny Cueto works in the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, April 9, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Bryan Stow is greeted by San Francisco Giants assistant coach Alyssa Nakken before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Friday, April 9, 2021, in San Francisco. Ten years ago Stow was attacked at Dodger Stadium. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Bryan Stow throws out the ceremonial first pitch before an opening day baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies, Friday, April 9, 2021, in San Francisco. Ten years ago Stow was attacked at Dodger Stadium. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Braxton Moore, 4, and his sister Madison, 6, of Sacramento, Calif., watch batting practice before the start of an opening day baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies, Friday, April 9, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Jeanne Sweet, left, and her sister Erin Sweet, of Sebastopol, Calif., react while seeing their seats and friends in the outfield bleachers before the start of an opening day baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the Colorado Rockies, Friday, April 9, 2021, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JANIE McCAULEY
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Johnny Cueto got within an out of a complete game, Brandon Crawford broke up a scoreless tie with a bases-loaded, two-run double in the seventh inning, and the San Francisco Giants won their home opener 3-1 against the Colorado Rockies on Friday.

Cueto (1-0) struck out seven, walked one and didn’t allow a hit until Raimel Tapia’s sharp single to left with one out in the fifth following C.J. Cron’s four-pitch walk. The Giants then turned an inning-ending double play.

The animated right-hander shuffled out to start the ninth and promptly gave up a pinch-hit triple to Chris Owings and Garrett Hampson's sacrifice fly. Manager Gabe Kapler made a mound visit, and the pitcher could be seen shaking his head no — and he stayed in the game. Fans roared and chanted “Johnny! Johnny!”

Cueto allowed a single to Trevor Story, his fourth hit allowed, and that ended his dominant day. Cueto threw 118 pitches. Jake McGee finished for his third save.

Crawford delivered with the bases full and one out in the seventh against Tyler Kinley, who relieved Rockies starter Austin Gomber (0-2) after he allowed two walks. Alex Dickerson provided insurance with an RBI single in the eighth.

Charlie Blackmon was ejected by plate umpire Ben May in the seventh for arguing a called third strike by Cueto, who threw a 1-2-3 inning.

Buster Posey gave the Giants their first hit off Gomber in the fifth with one out. Posey was initially called safe at second on Story's force attempt but the call was overturned on replay review that Story's foot had been on the bag.

Gomber threw 104 pitches in his second start for Colorado since being acquired from St. Louis in the deal that sent Nolan Arenado to the Cardinals in February. Gomber faced San Francisco for the first time in his career after he took a 4-2 loss to the Dodgers on Sunday in his Colorado debut allowing a career-high seven walks.

San Francisco, which missed the playoffs on the final day last season, won for the first time in its last four home openers — but has gone 15-7 starting the home schedule while playing at 22nd-year Oracle Park.

Home run king Barry Bonds was among those 7,390 in attendance as fans returned to Oracle Park for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. Bonds was shown on the big screen before the sixth inning and fans cheered and chanted, “Barry! Barry!”

Posey played in front of the appreciative home crowd after he opted out last season to care for premature adopted twin girls.

The Rockies began a six-game road trip following their first winning series of the season against Arizona.

STOW'S SPECIAL MOMENT

Bryan Stow threw out the ceremonial first pitch to a standing ovation and cheers, 10 years after the Giants fan was severely beaten outside Dodger Stadium on opening day.

Among those shown on the scoreboard in remembrance before first pitch: Hall of Famers Hank Aaron and Joe Morgan, former manager Joe Altobelli, longtime scout Gary Hughes and ESPN baseball reporter Pedro Gomez.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: 3B Evan Longoria had been set to play but was feeling side effects from the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine he received during Thursday's day off. Kapler said the majority of the club's traveling party has now been vaccinated at least with the first round.

UP NEXT

RHP Chi Chi González (1-0, 5.40 ERA) starts Saturday afternoon for the Rockies opposite Giants RHP Logan Webb (0-1, 5.06).

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • We Love Sue Bird's Sweet Memory Casually Playing Cards and Drinking Wine With Kobe Bryant

    This shouldn't be news to you, but the USA Basketball Women's National Team has gone undefeated at the Olympic Games since 1996, and the team will vie for its seventh straight Olympic gold medal in Tokyo this summer. A week after players went to a national training camp to work on their chemistry and communication, Sue Bird, A'ja Wilson, Nneka Ogwumike, and coach Dawn Staley sat down with reporters for the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee's virtual media summit.

  • Johnny Cueto 'triple shimmy' vs. Rockies dazzles Giants, MLB fans

    Johnny Cueto was causing fits for the Rockies' hitters in Friday's Giants home opener.

  • British basketballer Hannah Jump on making NCAA history and missing Mini Cheddars

    Hannah Jump just accomplished a feat no one else can ever replicate, yet the aptly-named basketballer is more interested in talking about what happens next.

  • Humbled but happy, Bryson DeChambeau is back for another crack at Augusta

    Bryson DeChambeau returns to Augusta National to attempt another run at a green jacket.

  • The 2020-21 NBA season's unanswered questions, featuring the free-falling Lakers and injury-plagued Nets

    We have officially reached the stretch run of the 2020-21 campaign with plenty left unsettled.

  • Should there be pressure on Ryan Garcia to face Devin Haney?

    Is it still too soon for a Ryan Garcia vs Devin Haney fight or do both still need to prove themselves before a blockbuster showdown?

  • Fantasy Basketball: James Harden suffers injury, and more for Week 16

    Here's everything you need to know as we head into Week 16 of the fantasy basketball season.

  • Report: ESPN, former Celtics legend Paul Pierce split after wild Instagram Live

    Paul Pierce went live on Instagram on Friday night in a room full of dancers while drinking, smoking and playing poker with friends.

  • Kevin Holland promises a little less talking at UFC on ABC 2: ‘It’s kill or be killed’

    The change in Kevin Holland was apparent from the moment he stepped into the room for his Wednesday media session at the UFC Apex.

  • Golf-Keeping it simple, McIlroy ready to fix swing on the fly

    Rory McIlroy says he is learning more about his swing with his new instructor so he can identify and fix problems on his own during rounds. Ten years after squandering the 54-hole lead at the Masters, and with several other chances having gone begging, McIlroy is back at Augusta National for the only major he has yet to win. In light of some recent inconsistent form, legitimate questions are swirling around about whether his game is quite at the level needed to contend for a Green Jacket on Sunday.

  • A winner again, Spieth suddenly among Masters favourites

    Jordan Spieth has rocketed into the Masters conversation, suddenly one of the betting favourites after his drought-busting win at the Texas Open on Sunday. Barely an afterthought only a few days ago, the 2015 champion all of a sudden is anything but, with his odds around 10/1 as he gears up in a quest to add a second Green Jacket to his wardrobe. His victory on Sunday was his first on the PGA Tour since the 2017 British Open, and the former world number one says the best is yet to come.

  • Golf: Johnson set to defend as sense of normalcy returns to Masters

    The Masters returns to its traditional date this week as the year's first major at Augusta National and Dustin Johnson is the man to beat on a layout that, while familiar, will play and look much different than the one he triumphed on five months ago. Colorful, blooming azaleas set against emerald fairways and greens will be back on full display in stark contrast to the autumn foliage that created a rather unique setting last year when COVID-19 forced the Masters to be played in November. A win for Johnson, whose 20-under total last year broke the Masters record shared by Tiger Woods and Jordan Spieth, would put him in elite company.

  • Turner homers, Dodgers beat Nats 1-0 on champs' ring day

    Justin Turner's fond memories of the Los Angeles Dodgers' championship last fall will always be weighted by slight disappointment in the weird way it all ended for him personally. After receiving the ring symbolizing last season's success Friday, Turner made sure his memories of this particular celebratory day will only be sweet. Turner homered in the sixth inning, and the Dodgers celebrated their World Series ring ceremony day with a 1-0 victory over the Washington Nationals.

  • Why was CBS golf analyst Gary McCord banned from covering the Masters golf tournament?

    McCord was barred from covering the yearly event at Augusta National over comments he made on a broadcast way back in 1994.

  • Jamal Crawford: I heard Jimmy Butler wore Rolex watch during famous Timberwolves practice

    Butler reportedly led the third-stringers to victory over the starters.

  • 'Stone-cold killer' Jordan Spieth moves ominously into Masters contention

    If this is Jordan Spieth without yet being able to swing a club properly then the rest of the field had better watch out. The boy wonder is back. An already intriguing Masters leaderboard was lent a whole new dimension by the return of the 2015 champion to the sharp end of proceedings. Spieth’s second round 68, which has left the Texan at five-under for the tournament in a share of fourth place, two off the lead of England’s Justin Rose, was one thing. The 27-year-old was solid tee to green, hitting 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation. It was when he warned afterwards that he was feeling more and more comfortable, and still had plenty of room for improvement, that his rivals’ hearts must have sunk. The last thing they need is the Spieth of old stalking these fairways and greens again. Put simply, Spieth is a stone-cold killer around these green and pleasant lands. At least, he used to be. There was a time when you could stake your mortgage on the Texan contending in Masters week. Remember his first three trips to Augusta? Second (2014), first (2015) and second again (2016). He was a 20-year-old phenomenon; a natural with a freakishly hot putter. That 2016 tournament proved to be something of a setback, however. Two balls dumped into Rae’s Creek at the 12th on the final day handed the initiative to Danny Willett and Spieth’s career has never really been the same since. Although he won the Open at Birkdale in 2017 (as career setbacks go, it’s all relative), the aura of invincibility had gone, and his bullet-proof confidence with it. By January of this year, the former world No 1 was on the verge of dropping out of the world’s top 100. Spieth has slowly turned his fortunes around over the last few months, building form and confidence week by week, culminating in last week’s victory on home soil at the Valero Texas Open, his first in almost four years. He still doesn’t look completely like the Spieth of old. But he is getting there. A solitary birdie going out was followed by four coming back, mixed with one bogey on his bogey hole, the par-three 12th, when he found the greenside bunker. He bounced back immediately with birdie at the par-five 13th, laying up wisely after finding the pine needles off the tee, and finished the round looking more and more like he meant business. But for a triple-bogey seven on the par-four ninth on Thursday, Spieth might be leading the field now.

  • Patriots showing interest in Kellen Mond and it could be the perfect fit

    Aggies QB Kellen Mond said he's been in contact with Josh McDaniels through text.

  • Michigan Wolverines Basketball ITF EXTRA: Roster Movement, Portal More

    U-M's 2021-22 roster remains in flux, and there are several moves still to come that will determine next year's team ...

  • Pittsburgh Steelers sign DL T.J. Carter

    The Steelers added another defensive lineman to their offseason roster on Friday.

  • Could Kawhi Leonard leave Clippers for Heat as free agent?

    Kawhi Leonard will probably re-sign with the Clippers. But...