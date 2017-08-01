Johnny Cueto leaves his rehab start with forearm tightness

Giants starter Johnny Cueto has suffered from nagging blister issues which put him on the disabled list. They also prevented the Giants from shopping Cueto at the trade deadline. If he was healthy, he might’ve gotten them a much-needed haul of prospects. Last night, though, Cueto was making a rehab start in San Jose, with an eye toward returning to the Giants rotation this weekend.

It didn’t go well: Cueto was removed from his rehab start because of forearm tightness. He’ll be examined today, but this is certainly not a good sign.

Cueto has a record of 6-7, a 4.59 ERA and a K/BB ratio of 103/41 in 115.2 innings. It’s a far cry from his excellent 2016 season. Cueto can opt-out from his six-year, $130 million contract this winter, but with the way things are going, it’d be malpractice if his agent suggested it.

